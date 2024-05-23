Police rush to scene as Cook County inmates get into fight on broken-down bus

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A bus filled with Cook County prisoners broke down in the South Side's Fuller Park neighborhood Thursday afternoon, and the prisoners began fighting with each other.

The Cook County Sheriff's Office bus broke down on westbound Pershing Road at Wells Street – not far from Guaranteed Rate Field.

The Sheriff's office and Chicago Police were on the scene for safety, with the intention of keeping a lid on the inmates on the bus and monitoring their activity.

A new bus was to be brought in to transport the prisoners.

No injuries were reported.