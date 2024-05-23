Watch CBS News
Police rush to scene as Cook County inmates get into fight on broken-down bus

By Kris Habermehl

CBS Chicago

Chicago Police respond to broken-down Cook County prisoners' bus
Chicago Police respond to broken-down Cook County prisoners' bus 01:02

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A bus filled with Cook County prisoners broke down in the South Side's Fuller Park neighborhood Thursday afternoon, and the prisoners began fighting with each other.

The Cook County Sheriff's Office bus broke down on westbound Pershing Road at Wells Street – not far from Guaranteed Rate Field.

The Sheriff's office and Chicago Police were on the scene for safety, with the intention of keeping a lid on the inmates on the bus and monitoring their activity.

A new bus was to be brought in to transport the prisoners.

No injuries were reported.

May 23, 2024

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

