Country Club Hills man charged with possession of firearm on CTA train

CHICAGO (CBS) – A man is charged with having a firearm while riding a CTA train Tuesday.

Keyante Gavin Cooper, 21, is charged with two felony counts of aggravated unlawful use of a weapon.

Police say he was observed in possession of a handgun on a CTA train heading towards 95h Street and detained him.

Officers recovered two handguns..

The offender did not have a valid FOID card or Carry Conceal License, according to police.

He was placed into custody and charged accordingly.

Cooper is due in bond court Wednesday.