Watch CBS News
Local News

Country Club Hills man charged with possession of firearm on CTA train

/ CBS Chicago

CBS News Live
CBS News Chicago Live

CHICAGO (CBS) – A man is charged with having a firearm while riding a CTA train Tuesday.

Keyante Gavin Cooper, 21, is charged with two felony counts of aggravated unlawful use of a weapon.

Police say he was observed in possession of a handgun on a CTA train heading towards 95h Street and detained him.

Officers recovered two handguns..

The offender did not have a valid FOID card or Carry Conceal License, according to police.

He was placed into custody and charged accordingly.

Cooper is due in bond court Wednesday. 

First published on August 24, 2022 / 7:51 AM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.