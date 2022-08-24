Country Club Hills man charged with possession of firearm on CTA train
CHICAGO (CBS) – A man is charged with having a firearm while riding a CTA train Tuesday.
Keyante Gavin Cooper, 21, is charged with two felony counts of aggravated unlawful use of a weapon.
Police say he was observed in possession of a handgun on a CTA train heading towards 95h Street and detained him.
Officers recovered two handguns..
The offender did not have a valid FOID card or Carry Conceal License, according to police.
He was placed into custody and charged accordingly.
Cooper is due in bond court Wednesday.
