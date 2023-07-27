Summer program for city teens: Counselor-in-Training project for CHA residents

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Games, swimming, and summer fun!

That's what nearly one hundred 15-year-olds living in Chicago Housing Authority (CHA) residences are experiencing as part of a Counselor-in-Training Program in partnership with the Chicago Park District.

And as CBS 2's Suzanne Le Mignot reported Friday, life lessons are being learned among the fun.

For counselor-in-training Xavier Tarver, it's all hands on deck for this tie-dyeing project with kids in the summer camp program at Rainbow Beach Park.

"It's been a good experience with being around kids. Makes me feel good to have them learn something out of it. They can come here and they learn something."

Among the activities: indoor ball playing and swimming at Rainbow Beach. The Counselor-in-Training program is designed to get young people living in CHA housing into the workforce at an early age and break the cycle of intergenerational poverty.

"Every time I see these young people, I'm inspired. I try not to show tears in front of them because they would be tears of joy," said CHA CEO Tracey Scott, who explained the tears.

"Because often we focus on the negative, and there's so much possibility when you look at a young person, and we just want to support them, discovering that within themselves."

Eighty 15-year-olds living in CHA housing participate in the Counselor-in-Training program at Chicago Park District sites across the city. They're paid $1,320 for six weeks, all while learning life lessons simultaneously.

Counselor-in-Training Xavier Tarver said he wants to be a robotics engineer in the future. But he's realized something else by participating in the CHA and Chicago Park District program.

"I've thought about being a mentor when it comes to kids," Tarver said.

Llyod Matheny became a Counselor-in-Training in 2018.

"It taught me that I can be confident; that I can excel," Matheny said.

Today, Matheny works full-time as a recreation leader at the Chicago Park District and attends National Louis University. He's earning a degree in social work and plans to give back by working with a local school district.

"I got this connection with kids, and they gravitate toward me so easily, and I have found my passion for children," Matheny said.

The CHA Chicago Park District Counselor in Training program shapes young minds and lives each day in the summertime. Those who wish to sign up can apply online at onesummerchicago.org