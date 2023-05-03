Watch CBS News
Council of Islamic Organizations of Greater Chicago head to Springfield for Day of Advocacy

By Jeramie Bizzle

/ CBS Chicago

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Today the Council of Islamic Organizations of Greater Chicago is traveling to Springfield for a day of advocacy.

This will be their first time since the pandemic.

The day will include breakfast, meetings with legislators, and an awards ceremony to honor the first Muslim Americans elected to the Illinois General Assembly.

May 3, 2023

