Council of Islamic Organizations of Greater Chicago head to Springfield for Day of Advocacy
CHICAGO (CBS) -- Today the Council of Islamic Organizations of Greater Chicago is traveling to Springfield for a day of advocacy.
This will be their first time since the pandemic.
The day will include breakfast, meetings with legislators, and an awards ceremony to honor the first Muslim Americans elected to the Illinois General Assembly.
