Council of Islamic Organizations of Greater Chicago awards Illinois Secretary of State Jesse White scholarship in his name

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A big honor for a titan of Illinois politics.

"Enjoy this day. Thank you for recognizing me. And that you for making this world a better place for all of us." 

On Tuesday, the Council of Islamic Organizations of Greater Chicago presented Illinois Secretary of State Jesse White, with its Lifetime Achievement Award.

The organization also created a scholarship in his name, but this isn't white's only honor this week. On Thursday, he will serve as Grand Marshall of the Illinois State Fair Twilight Parade.

First published on August 9, 2022 / 5:27 PM

