Cotton from tree keeps fire raging in Chicago Ridge

By CBS Chicago Team

/ CBS Chicago

CHICAGO RIDGE, Ill. (CBS) -- Cotton from a tree helped fuel a fast-moving fire in southwest suburban Chicago Ridge Tuesday afternoon.

Neighbors said the lawn next to a house on Moody Avenue caught fire – and the flames spread to the garage.

Crews late Tuesday afternoon were trying to put out the fire – but it kept reigniting because of the flying cotton.

Further details about the fire were not immediately available.

First published on May 30, 2023 / 5:42 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

