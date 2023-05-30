Cotton from tree keeps fire raging in Chicago Ridge
CHICAGO RIDGE, Ill. (CBS) -- Cotton from a tree helped fuel a fast-moving fire in southwest suburban Chicago Ridge Tuesday afternoon.
Neighbors said the lawn next to a house on Moody Avenue caught fire – and the flames spread to the garage.
Crews late Tuesday afternoon were trying to put out the fire – but it kept reigniting because of the flying cotton.
Further details about the fire were not immediately available.
