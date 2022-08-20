Man, 79, shot and killed while walking dog in Gary, Indiana

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A 79-year-old man was shot and killed while walking his dog Wednesday night in Gary, Indiana.

Police said, around 9:10 p.m. Wednesday, 79-year-old Cornelius Olive was found laying in the street in the 3200 block of West 21st Place, bleeding and unresponsive from a gunshot wound.

He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Olive's daughter told CBS 2 he was walking his dog at the time, and had moved back to Gary a few years ago from Mississippi to be closer to his family.

Cornelius Olive Facebook

Gary police have named 24-year-old Tryee Gaines as a person of interest in the shooting. Authorities said he's believed to be unstable, and armed and dangerous. Anyone who sees him should not approach, and should call Gary Police Sgt. Poe at 219-755-3855 or the Gary Police Crime Tip Hotline at 1-866-CRIME-GP.

Police said Gaines sent several threatening emails to the city of Gary and other neighboring communities.

Tyree Gaines Gary Police Department