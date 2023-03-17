Can you eat St. Patrick's Day corned beef on Lenten Friday? Kinda

CHICAGO (CBS) -- St. Patrick's Day this year poses a dilemma for many Catholics.

It falls on a Friday during Lent, when the faithful abstain from eating meat, so there's no celebrating with the traditional corned beef.

You'll get no dispensation from the Chicago Archdiocese either, but there is a bit of a loophole.

Cardinal Blase Cupich said if Catholics find themselves at an event for the holiday where meat is served, they can substitute another form of penance or perform some act that helps the poor.

A happy and safe St. Patrick's Day to our Irish brothers and sisters in @archchicago and beyond. May St. Patrick, patron saint of Ireland, protect them and their loved ones. pic.twitter.com/q35dhNsKhI — Cardinal Cupich (@CardinalBCupich) March 17, 2023