Corey Perry, terminated by Blackhawks in November, signs with Edmonton

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Former Blackhawks right winger Corey Perry has signed a one-year deal to finish the season with the Edmonton Oilers.

Perry, 38, had his contract terminated by the 'Hawks after violating club policies in November. He then entered professional treatment for alcohol abuse and mental health.

"Over the last two months, I really had a chance to reflect and get the help, and take full responsibility for what happened in Chicago – with support from my counselors – and just trying to better myself each and every day," Perry said Monday. "From where I was two months ago to where I am today, I think it's been a world of difference."

Edmonton is on a franchise-record 13-game winning streak.

Perry is not expected to play in the Oilers' home game against the Blackhawks on Thursday.

Perry, who signed a one-year deal with the Blackhawks in the offseason, had his contract terminated in November after passing unclaimed through waivers.

"After an internal investigation, the Chicago Blackhawks have determined that Corey Perry has engaged in conduct that is unacceptable, and in violation both of the terms of his Standard Player's Contract and the Blackhawks' internal policies intended to promote professional and safe work environments," the team said in a statement in November. "As such, Corey Perry has been placed on unconditional waivers. In the event Mr. Perry clears waivers, we intend to terminate his contract effective immediately."

Perry played just 16 games with the Blackhawks, tallying four goals and nine points in that time.