Copernicus Foundation to bring live performances to Pickwick Theatre in Park Ridge

PARK RIDGE, Ill. (CBS) -- The historic Pickwick Theatre in Park Ridge is getting a boost.

In addition to screening movies, it will soon become a venue for live performances and concerts.

The nonprofit Copernicus Foundation is taking over in a partnership with longtime owners the Vlahakis and Loomos family.

The Pickwick will continue on as a movie theater while also having the capabilities to house all kinds of other entertainment such as live concerts and performances – with a focus on community outreach and events.

Live shows and events are set to return to the Pickwick later this fall.

The Copernicus Foundation already operates the Copernicus Center at 5216 W. Lawrence Ave.  on the Northwest Side – formerly the Gateway Theatre.

The future of the Pickwick, which dates back to 1928, had been in limbo after the last owner retired.

