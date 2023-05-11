COPA releases video of gunfire exchange after officer's SUV was stolen on Near West Side

CHICAGO (CBS) -- The Civilian Office of Police Accountability on Wednesday released video showing shots fired by an off-duty Chicago Police officer after his sport-utility vehicle was stolen from a Near West Side gas station back in November.

On Dec. 24 at 2:05 a.m., an off-duty officer stopped at a Citgo gas station at Roosevelt Road and Ashland Avenue, COPA said. The officer lifted the hood of the SUV and approached the gas station window when someone else walked up to him, COPA said.

While the off-duty officer was talking with the gas station attendant, the other person got into the officer's vehicle and drove away – heading east on Roosevelt Road.

The SUV ended up crashing into a fire hydrant, COPA said.

Video shows the SUV barreling down Roosevelt Road that frigid early Christmas Eve – with the hood still up. The SUV first hits the fire hydrant, then a tree.

The off-duty officer is then seen running up, COPA said. The thief fired multiple shots at the officer, who then returned fire, COPA said.

The thief ran off farther east on Roosevelt Road, COPA said.

Police caught up to him in the 1100 block of South Throop Street and arrested him, COPA said.

No one was hit by the gunfire.

Anyone with information or video related to this incident is asked to contact COPA a (312) 746-3609 or visit ChicagoCOPA.org.