Cooper Roberts returns to school after being shot at Highland Park July 4 parade

CHICAGO (CBS)-- Cooper Roberts, the 8-year-old boy who was shot and paralyzed during the 4th of July parade in Highland Park, is back at school.

It's a remarkable milestone after numerous surgeries and months of rehabilitation. Cooper's parents Jason and Keely shared the exciting news of their son's return to school, with his brother Luke, on Monday morning.

"Given his need to remain in day therapy each week, and the time required is constantly re-evaluated, Cooper's transition back to school will be slow and gradual," the Roberts family said in a statement. "Nevertheless, his return to school this week is an incredible milestone for a little boy who almost three months to the day of his first day of third grade had been desperately fighting for his life from critical gunshot wounds and is now wheelchair bound."

Cooper Roberts is back at school three months after he was shot and paralyzed at the July 4th parade in Highland Park, Illinois. Roberts Family

Cooper's family cried in the parking lot as he bravely wheeled himself into his school. His family said he still requires time-consuming therapy that will keep him from the classroom.

"Cooper's return to school is not without sadness and pain," Cooper's parents said. "He is terribly sad about not getting to run around with his friends in the field at recess. He is heartbroken about not getting to play on the jungle gym, hang on the monkey bars, slide down the slide, swing on the swings, kick the ball. He can't be there all day or even every day. He sees the things he cannot do."

Still, Cooper said "it was a really great day" being back with his peers.

"He loved every minute, and his exact words were 'If I had not been shot, paralyzed, and had to be in a wheelchair, it would have been a perfect school day, but it was a really great day! I loved it!'" Cooper's parents said. "We celebrated this milestone, and we celebrated Cooper for accomplishing something that he really wanted to accomplish. He has been so unbelievably brave and genuinely so overjoyed to return to school – it was a huge hurdle, and we pray his positive feelings can continue."

A GoFundMe has been set up to help pay for Cooper's medical expenses, and has raised more than $2 million so far.

A fundraiser also has been scheduled for Sunday at Whiskey River Bar & Grill in Glenview, from 1 p.m. to 6 p.m. Admission for ages 10 and older is $20, and is free for children under age 10. To reserve tickets online, go to inspiredinsider.com/cooperevent. Activities will include a magic show, a live DJ, face painting, a tie-dye station, and raffles. Proceeds will go directly towards Cooper's medical expenses.