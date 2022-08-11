Chicago First Alert Weather: Cooler than average temps
CHICAGO (CBS) -- The cold front is to our south, allowing a cooler, northeast wind flow to continue. This flow off the lake is keeping high wave action and rip currents in place.
The overall trend is for cooler than average temperatures. Normal high is 83 degrees.
TONIGHT: PARTLY CLOUDY. LOW 63.
FRIDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY. SPOTTY SPRINKLE POSSIBLE. HIGH 78.
SATURDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY. A 30% SHOWER CHANCE, ESPECIALLY IN THE EVENING. HIGH 83.
SUNDAY: PARTLY CLOUDY. HIGH 79.
