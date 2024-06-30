Cooler temps, mostly sunny skies Sunday in Chicago

Breezy, cooler with 70s for highs in Chicago

CHICAGO (CBS) — A Beach Hazard statement is in place for high waves 4-8 feet and dangerous rip currents. A Small Craft Advisory is also in effect.

For Sunday, we are on the cool side of the frontal system. Lakeside clouds may be around this morning, especially in northwest Indiana, with clearing throughout the afternoon. Temperatures are cooler today, with highs in the mid-60s lakeside to the lower 70s inland.

A steamy, unsettled pattern sets up Tuesday through the July 4th holiday, with thunder at times.

What to expect on Sunday

Some lakeside clouds, then mostly sunny. A high of 72. Cooler lakeside.

Clear for tonight

Expect a low of 57

Partly cloudy on Monday

Morning sun, then partly cloudy later in the day. Expect a high of 77. Cooler lakeside.

