Chicago First Alert Weather: Cooler temps over the weekend, possible thunderstorms

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A pair of cold fronts help bring unsettled weather to the Chicago area and, eventually, cooler temperatures. The first front approaching Chicago last night brought showers and some thunderstorms. It moves through the Chicago area around midday today and brings a slight thunderstorm chance.

The second front moves through Saturday night. It not only brings some showers as we head into Sunday, but it also ushers in much cooler air that we really feel the effects of cooler weather is ahead next week.

Stats

Normal- 70°

Friday- 89° - tied a record

Today- 84°

Sunrise- 5:32am

Forecast

Today- partly sunny, widely scattered showers and a few thunderstorms possible, 84° But cooler lakeside.

Saturday night- slight chance of a shower, around 60°.

Sunday- a slight chance of showers in the AM. Scattered afternoon showers. 72°

