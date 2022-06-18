Chicago First Alert Weather: Cooler Temps, highs in the 70s

Chicago First Alert Weather: Cooler temps over the weekend

CHICAGO (CBS) -- What a nice Father's Day weekend.

It'll run on the cool side today if you're anywhere near the lake. Expect the mid-60s at the lake. At O'Hare we'll be in the low to mid-70s, and near 80 well inland. Coolness is courtesy of the lake water temps of 60 degrees and a NE wind. We have a beach hazards statement up until 3 p.m. today for waves of 5 feet or so that can make for hazardous swimming conditions.

Sunday, which is Juneteenth and Father's Day, looks warmer with a 10-degree jump at O'Hare and mostly sunny skies. Winds turning south.

Monday, the officially designated Juneteenth holiday, sees a big jump in temps. Expect a high near 93.

Stats

Normal High- 81

Friday's High- 84

Today- 73

Water Temp- 60

Sunrise- 5:16am

Forecast

Today- Sunny with a high of 73 at O'Hare but cooler near the lake and warmer well inland.

Tonight- Mostly clear, 54.

Sunday- Mostly sunny with a high of 83.

Monday- Sunny and hot, 93. Humidity rising.

Tuesday- Sunny, hot, humid. High of 95.

