Cooler with low humidity in Chicago as meteorological fall begins

CHICAGO (CBS) — Sunday will be noticeably cooler, with high temperatures only topping out in the upper 70s for the start of meteorological Fall.

Low humidity levels are also expected through the rest of the holiday weekend. The winds will gust around 25 to 30 mph from the north and northeast, creating choppy Lake Michigan waters. Wave heights will be high, and rip currents are likely. It will be best for beachgoers to stay out of the water, as there are dangerous boating and swimming conditions on Sunday and Monday.

Labor Day forecast

Other than the wind component of the forecast, Labor Day Monday also looks great. The region will experience ample sunshine, and highs will be refreshing in the middle 70s.

Returning to school or the office on Tuesday, sunshine will dominate the area, with temperatures in the upper 70s. Starting Wednesday, we will be back into the 80s, with the sunny sky trend continuing. Our next chance for rain will arrive at the end of the week.

