Cooler Friday in Chicago with chance of spotty shower

By Laura Bannon

CBS Chicago

CHICAGO (CBS) — Prepare for a weekend that will feel like fall across Chicago. A spotty shower is possible during the afternoon and evening. 

Waves are high at Lake Michigan beaches today through early Sunday morning. Clouds clear tonight with lows in the 40s. A high of 66 on Saturday with a warmer finish by Sunday in the 70s. 

Next week turns hot as highs close in on 90 degrees late in the week. 

What to expect on Friday

Mixed sunshine, spotty showers possible. High of 69.

Spotty shower tonight

Evening spotty shower, then clearing. Low of 48.

A few degrees cooler on Saturday

Mostly sunny & breezy. High of 65.

Laura Bannon
Laura Bannon is the weekday morning meteorologist at CBS2. A native of Chicagoland, Laura grew up in Naperville. She is an Emmy-nominated meteorologist and holds her NWA Seal of Approval.

