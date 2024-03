Cooler day Wednesday with sunny skies in Chicago

Cooler day Wednesday with sunny skies in Chicago

Cooler day Wednesday with sunny skies in Chicago

CHICAGO (CBS)-- A breezy and cooler day is ahead, but sunny skies return for the Chicago area.

Wednesday's temperatures will be in the mid-40s with lows dropping near freezing at night.

Temperatures climb to the 50s on Thursday.

Showers return Friday night and wrap up by early Saturday.