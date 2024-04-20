Watch CBS News
Weather

Cooler, breezy day ahead in Chicago

By Laura Bannon

/ CBS Chicago

Cooler, breezy in Chicago with increasing clouds
Cooler, breezy in Chicago with increasing clouds 01:33

CHICAGO (CBS) — A bright and beautiful morning ahead with some brisk conditions. 

4-day-panel-sat-420.png
CBS News Chicago

As clouds increase, it'll stay breezy throughout the day. Today's highs are near 50 degrees. Clouds will clear, and winds will relax tonight as temperatures crash. 

lows-tonight-420.png
CBS News Chicago

Lows by morning in the 30s with near-freezing temperatures away from the lake. After a frosty start Sunday, temperatures rebound to the 60s on Sunday afternoon. 

2-day-weekend-forecast-420.png
CBS News Chicago

Sunshine continues into the next week as another chance of rain develops from Monday night into Tuesday. 

TODAY 

CLOUDS INCREASE --- SEASONABLY COOL & BREEZY HIGH: 50

TONIGHT

PARTLY CLOUDY, FROST/FREEZE AWAY FROM LAKE LOW: 36

SUNDAY

MORNING FROST, MILD SUNSHINE HIGH: 60

7-day-420.png
CBS News Chicago
Laura Bannon
laurabannon.jpg

Laura Bannon is the weekday morning meteorologist at CBS2. A native of Chicagoland, Laura grew up in Naperville. She is an Emmy-nominated meteorologist and holds her NWA Seal of Approval.

First published on April 20, 2024 / 6:37 AM CDT

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.