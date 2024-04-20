Cooler, breezy day ahead in Chicago

Cooler, breezy in Chicago with increasing clouds

CHICAGO (CBS) — A bright and beautiful morning ahead with some brisk conditions.

As clouds increase, it'll stay breezy throughout the day. Today's highs are near 50 degrees. Clouds will clear, and winds will relax tonight as temperatures crash.

Lows by morning in the 30s with near-freezing temperatures away from the lake. After a frosty start Sunday, temperatures rebound to the 60s on Sunday afternoon.

Sunshine continues into the next week as another chance of rain develops from Monday night into Tuesday.

TODAY

CLOUDS INCREASE --- SEASONABLY COOL & BREEZY HIGH: 50

TONIGHT

PARTLY CLOUDY, FROST/FREEZE AWAY FROM LAKE LOW: 36

SUNDAY

MORNING FROST, MILD SUNSHINE HIGH: 60

