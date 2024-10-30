Watch CBS News
Cool, wet weather returns overnight to Chicago. Here's how it will affect your Halloween plans

By David Yeomans

Here’s when rain will arrive in Chicago
Here’s when rain will arrive in Chicago 01:58

CHICAGO (CBS) — Following another record-warm morning on Wednesday, cooler, wetter weather is arriving soon, affecting your commute tomorrow.

A Weather Alert goes into effect overnight and lasts through midday Thursday for widespread, inconvenient rain. Your morning commute may be slower than usual due to wet roads.

There is a slim 1 out of 5 risk of severe weather overnight into early Thursday, as a few storms, especially west of Chicago, may have localized wind damage or even a brief tornado. Stay with CBS News Chicago for updates.

severe-storm-threat.png
Dry, cooler weather blows in on strong west winds during trick-or-treating plans. Wind chill temperatures late on Halloween fall into the 30s, so don't forget your jacket.

thursday-forecast.png
Pleasant weather returns Friday and Saturday before another round of widespread, heavier rain beginning Sunday.

What to expect Wednesday night

Very warm and windy. Rain and thunderstorms arrive. Low of 65.

Morning rain, storms for Thursday

Afterward, it will be a dry, windy afternoon. The high will be 67, but it will get cooler later in the day.

Cooler Friday

Brisk sunshine. High: 57

7-day-weather-alert.png
