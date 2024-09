Cool with sunshine in Chicago

CHICAGO (CBS) — Cool temperatures and sunshine for Saturday with gusty winds off Lake Michigan.

Dangerous waves along the lakefront, reaching 5 to 10 feet today. High swim risk and hazardous boating conditions.

Below average temperatures Saturday with highs in the middle 60s.

What to expect on Saturday

Sunny and breezy. High of 65.

Clear for tonight

Clear and cool. Low of 48.

Sunshine for Sunday

Sunny with a High of 75.

