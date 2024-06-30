Cool overnight, comfortable Monday ahead in Chicago

Beach Hazard statement remains in effect, lows in the 50s

Beach Hazard statement remains in effect, lows in the 50s

Beach Hazard statement remains in effect, lows in the 50s

CHICAGO (CBS) — After a day of impressive wave action 6.5' to 9.5' waves, we still have wave heights of 4 to 6 feet overnight. The Beach Hazard statement stays active until 7 a.m.

CBS News Chicago

CBS News Chicago

High-pressure overhead will bring sunny skies and dry conditions on Monday.

CBS News Chicago

Late-day high clouds may drift in as we switch to a warm & humid air mass starting Tuesday.

Thunder will occur at times Tuesday through Friday, with many dry hours in between. A front will stall across our region, touching off showers and thunderstorms from time to time.

CBS News Chicago

CBS News Chicago

What to expect overnight

Clear and cool with a low of 57.

Sunny Monday

Mostly sunny with a high of 76. Cooler lakeside

Warmer Tuesday

It will be warmer and more humid, with a high of 86. There is a 30% chance of showers and thunderstorms.

CBS News Chicago