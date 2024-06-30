Cool overnight, comfortable Monday ahead in Chicago
CHICAGO (CBS) — After a day of impressive wave action 6.5' to 9.5' waves, we still have wave heights of 4 to 6 feet overnight. The Beach Hazard statement stays active until 7 a.m.
High-pressure overhead will bring sunny skies and dry conditions on Monday.
Late-day high clouds may drift in as we switch to a warm & humid air mass starting Tuesday.
Thunder will occur at times Tuesday through Friday, with many dry hours in between. A front will stall across our region, touching off showers and thunderstorms from time to time.
What to expect overnight
Clear and cool with a low of 57.
Sunny Monday
Mostly sunny with a high of 76. Cooler lakeside
Warmer Tuesday
It will be warmer and more humid, with a high of 86. There is a 30% chance of showers and thunderstorms.