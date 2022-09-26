Watch CBS News
Weather

First Alert Weather: Cool fall temps continues

By Mary Kay Kleist

/ CBS Chicago

CBS News Live
CBS News Chicago Live

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Gusty northwest winds will continue tonight. Clouds are sneaking our way from Wisconsin. 

cbsn-2022-3.png
CBS News Chicago
wind-gusts-adi.png
CBS News Chicago

The coolest nights will be Tuesday & Wednesday nights with patchy frost inland.

bar-graph-next-12-hours-2.png
CBS News Chicago

Also, the Indiana shoreline may have a few lakeside rain showers from Tuesday evening into Wednesday.

7-day-forecast-with-interactivity-pm-3.png
CBS News Chicago

TONIGHT: PARTLY CLOUDY. LOW 45.

TUESDAY: PARTLY CLOUDY. COOL. HIGH 58.

WEDNESDAY: MOSTLY SUNNY. HIGH 59.

Normal high is 72 degrees.

Mary Kay Kleist
marykaykleist-2.jpg

Meteorologist Mary Kay Kleist can be seen on CBS News Chicago and weeknights on CBS2 News at 5 p.m.

First published on September 26, 2022 / 2:19 PM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.