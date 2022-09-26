First Alert Weather: Cool fall temps continues
CHICAGO (CBS) -- Gusty northwest winds will continue tonight. Clouds are sneaking our way from Wisconsin.
The coolest nights will be Tuesday & Wednesday nights with patchy frost inland.
Also, the Indiana shoreline may have a few lakeside rain showers from Tuesday evening into Wednesday.
TONIGHT: PARTLY CLOUDY. LOW 45.
TUESDAY: PARTLY CLOUDY. COOL. HIGH 58.
WEDNESDAY: MOSTLY SUNNY. HIGH 59.
Normal high is 72 degrees.
