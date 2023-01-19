Cook County Treasurers' Office issuing refunds for overpaid property taxes
CHICAGO (CBS) -- This week Cook County is sending out more than $47 million in refunds to people who overpaid on their first installation taxes last year.
More than 53,000 people overpaid for property taxes.
Most may get the refund deposited in their property owner accounts.
You can visit the Cook County treasurer's website to see if you're due.
