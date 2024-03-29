Eileen O'Neill Burke wins Democratic Cook County State's Attorney's primary

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Eileen O'Neill Burke was declared the winner of the Democratic primary for Cook County State's Attorney Friday, 10 days after voters took to the polls.

The Associated Press called the race Friday evening.

"I'm honored to be the Democratic nominee for Cook County State's Attorney! Congratulations to Clayton Harris on a hard-fought campaign," Burke wrote. "There is so much more that unites us than what divides us. I promise to work tirelessly to help build a safer, stronger Cook County together."

A Harris spokesperson said Harris called Burke to concede the race. Harris' campaign is expected to have a statement later Friday night.

The race had been too close to call since the primary 10 days ago. As of Friday, the difference between the vote totals for the two candidates was 1,556 votes.

O'Neill Burke led in fundraising, while Harris had numerous endorsements -- including labor unions and progressive and establishment Democrats.

Harris was an Assistant Cook County State's Attorney in the early 2000s. He was chief of staff to Gov. Rod Blagojevich. He now teachers at the Harris School of Public Policy at the University of Chicago.

She is also a former Assistant State's Attorney, a defense lawyer, a former circuit court judge, and now an appeals court judge. She is considered the more moderate candidate.

Burke will go on to the general election in November, where she will face Republican Bob Fioretti and Libertarian Charles Kopinski.