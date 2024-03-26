Cook County State's Attorney's race vote gap down to 1,600

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A whole week after the Illinois primary, the Democratic nominee for Cook County State's Attorney remained up in the air Tuesday.

Eileen O'Neill Burke's lead over Clayton Harris slipped to 1,600 votes with the counting of additional ballots Tuesday. Suburban Cook County added 800 additional mail-in ballots Tuesday, while the city of Chicago added 300.

This past weekend, Chicago Board of Elections spokesperson Max Bever said some vote-by-mail ballots had mistakenly been left out. He said the apparent human error was of his own making, and issued an apology over the weekend.

He assured that the ballots were under lock and key and had been part of a trove of mail-in ballots received ahead of Election Day.

Per state law, all late-arriving but properly postmarked ballots must be counted. The deadline to count them is April 2. Officials said the exact number of those ballots was unclear.