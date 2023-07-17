Cook County prosecutors reveal "do not call" list of police officers who won't be called to testify

Cook County State's Attorney Kim Foxx has released a list of police officers who will not be called to testify in criminal cases, because of investigations and allegations against the officers.

The list is part of a policy to disclose information about government witnesses.

There are now two lists of police officers and expert witnesses; the "do not call list" and the "disclosure list," which is an internal database of witnesses with information that must be given to a defendant's attorney.

The "do not call list" includes 174 current and former officers who have faced allegations of misconduct that have made them unreliable as witnesses for the prosecution. The vast majority of them, 120, are Chicago police officers.

The list includes names like Jason Van Dyke, convicted of the murder of Laquan McDonald; Ronald Watts, who resigned after admitting to regularly extorting money from drug dealers, and has been accused of routinely framing suspects; former detective Ronald Guevara, who also has been accused of routinely coercing false confessions and planting evidence; and James Hunt, who once bragged on camera, "I kill mother******" during an obscenity-laden rant while taunting an innocent Black man in a park.