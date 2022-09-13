Watch CBS News
Cook County spends $10M to revitalize neighborhoods impacted by brownfields

Cook County spends $10M to revitalize neighborhoods impacted by brownfields
CHICAGO (CBS) -- Cook County is spending millions to revitalize neighborhoods that might have contamination.

"Cleaning up contaminated brownfields is an essential part of achieving environmental justice," said Cook County Board President Toni Preckwinkle. "This program will allow us to directly address historic inequities in terms of the disproportionate effect of past pollution on underserved communities. Today's announcement opens the door for new developments that will bring jobs and other community benefits to these impacted areas."  

The county announced it's spending $10 million to clean up so-called "brownfield" sites. It's usually referred to properties that were once industrial.

If you know of any, nominate them on the Cook County website, click here to go to the county's link. 

September 13, 2022

