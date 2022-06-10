Watch CBS News
Local News

Cook County Sheriff's Office release photos of vandals who wrecked volunteer fire station in Homewood

/ CBS Chicago

Surveillance capture young suspects in Homewood fire station vandalism
Surveillance capture young suspects in Homewood fire station vandalism 00:45

HOMEWOOD ACRES, Ill. (CBS) -- There's new information on last month's vandalism at a fire station in south suburban Homewood.

Security video shows vandals destroying the Homewood Acres Volunteer Fire Department on May 28.

At the time investigators said the offenders were believed to be children between the ages of nine and 14.

They caused at least $100,000 worth of damage -- apparently taking hammers to just about everything.

One of the kids was arrested on June 2, and charged with burglary. Police haven't located the other.

On Friday, the Cook County Sheriff's Office released photos of the young individuals. They tried to hide their faces.

Anyone with information on the other suspect is asked to call investigators.

First published on June 10, 2022 / 4:51 PM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

EMERGENCY COMPONENT - LOCAL

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.