Watch CBS News
Local News

Cook County Sheriff's Office partnering with PAWS Chicago to care for sheltered pets

By Jeramie Bizzle

/ CBS Chicago

Cook County Sheriff's Office teaming with Paws Chicago to care for animals
Cook County Sheriff's Office teaming with Paws Chicago to care for animals 00:19

CHICAGO (CBS) -- PAWS Chicago is teaming up with the Cook County Sheriff's Department to make sure the shelter pets are taken care of.

Volunteer hours are still down from the pandemic.

That's why the sheriff's office will volunteer hours.

Employees will take time to walk dogs and play with cats to help keep them active.

Some good news. In January, adoptions were up 20% year-over-year. 

First published on February 16, 2023 / 7:25 AM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.