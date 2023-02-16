Cook County Sheriff's Office partnering with PAWS Chicago to care for sheltered pets

Cook County Sheriff's Office teaming with Paws Chicago to care for animals

CHICAGO (CBS) -- PAWS Chicago is teaming up with the Cook County Sheriff's Department to make sure the shelter pets are taken care of.

Volunteer hours are still down from the pandemic.

That's why the sheriff's office will volunteer hours.

Employees will take time to walk dogs and play with cats to help keep them active.

Some good news. In January, adoptions were up 20% year-over-year.