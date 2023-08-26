Cook County Sheriff's Office holding job fair in Bronzeville

CHICAGO (CBS) -- The Cook County Sheriff's Office is looking to add more staff and holding a job fair Saturday if you're interested.

It's taking place at the Most Worshipful Prince Hall Grand Lodge on East 42nd Place.

The Cook County Sheriff's Office is showcasing the current job openings for both sworn officers and civilian personnel.

They're looking to add people to the 911 center, the I.T. Bureau, and the Department of Corrections, among others.

The event started at 10 a.m. and will last until 1 p.m.