Cook County Sheriff's Office host free vehicle light repair event in Morgan Park

/ CBS Chicago

CHICAGO (CBS) -- The Cook County Sheriff's Office is helping people fix the lights on their vehicles in Morgan Park Thursday.

From 9 a.m. to noon the sheriff's office will be repairing broken headlights, tail lights, brake lights, and license plate lights.

It's all for free at the Morgan Park United Methodist Church, located at 11030 S. Longwood Dr.

The sheriff's office will also be taking unused prescription drugs through its takeback program.

First published on September 15, 2022 / 9:02 AM

