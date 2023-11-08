Watch CBS News
Cook County Sheriff's Office to provide free cell phones to human trafficking, domestic abuse survivors

By Jeramie Bizzle

/ CBS Chicago

CHICAGO (CBS) -- More help is coming to survivors of human trafficking and domestic violence.

The Cook County Sheriff's office is teaming up with a 911 Cell Phone Bank" to give survivors free cell phones.

It will help them reconnect with loved ones after being isolated by their abusers and get access to support services.

More information about the initiative will be released at 1 p.m. Wednesday. 

First published on November 8, 2023 / 8:05 AM CST

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

