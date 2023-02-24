Cook County Sheriffs Office seeking missing Leyden Township woman

CHICAGO (CBS) – The Cook County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help in locating a missing woman last seen in December.

Lauren Willhoit, 30, was last seen leaving her residence in Leyden Township on Dec. 30. The office says she has not been in contact with her family since then.

She is described as 5 feet 5 inches tall weighing 175 pounds with green eyes and brown hair.

Cook County Sheriff's Office

Anyone with information about her whereabouts is asked to contact Cook County Sheriff's police at 708-865-4896 or the office's non-emergency number at 847-635-1188.