Cook County Sheriff Tom Dart wants lawmakers to close an ammo loophole

CHICAGO (CBS) -- As incidents of gun violence continue to rise, Cook County Sheriff Thomas Dart is urging local lawmakers to close a loophole that allows anyone with a felony and revoked gun permit to buy ammunition.

"For each and every one of these cases, those individuals could walk right into any store, flash their revoked (FOID) card and bought all the ammunition they wanted. This is absolutely insane," Dart said.

Currently, firearm dealers are not required to check the validity of a person's FOID card to sell ammunition. The bill has been introduced to the state legislature some time ago.

The measure only applies to convicted felons with a revoked FOID license.