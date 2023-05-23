Cook County Sheriff pushing for national carjacking hotline
CHICAGO (CBS)-- Cook County Sheriff Tom Dart wants Congress to implement a carjacking hotline.
The Illinois General Assembly recently passed legislation to help police and victims find the location of carjacked vehicles.
Dart says making the hotline available across the country would keep automakers from limiting the times they answer requests. He also wants to make sure they don't charge victims to help find their vehicles.
