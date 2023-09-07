Watch CBS News
Local News

Cook County Sheriff offers free repairs for broken car lights

By CBS Chicago Team

/ CBS Chicago

Cook County hosts free car light repair event
Cook County hosts free car light repair event 00:49

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Cook County drivers had a chance for some free car repairs on Thursday in the south suburbs.

The Cook County Sheriff's Office held a free light repair event in Markham.

Anyone who lives in Cook County could bring their car by, and technicians would fix broken taillights, headlights, or license plate lights.

"The idea is, rather than people getting double-taxed with having to repair their lightbulbs, as well as potentially pay a ticket, we just come out, and we service the bulbs themselves and replace them, and save folks a lot of money, and increase public safety at the same time," said Patrick Flannery, assistant executive director of community engagement at the sheriff's office.

"This is part of the many equity initiatives we have in Cook County to make sure everyone has the opportunity to get this fixed.," said Cook County Commissioner Monica Gordon.

It was the 15th light repair event hosted by the sheriff's office.

Officials said they've serviced more than 300 cars through the program. 

CBS Chicago Team
cbs-2-logo-a.jpg

The CBS Chicago team is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSChicago.com.

First published on September 7, 2023 / 4:50 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.