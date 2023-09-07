Cook County Sheriff offers free repairs for broken car lights

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Cook County drivers had a chance for some free car repairs on Thursday in the south suburbs.

The Cook County Sheriff's Office held a free light repair event in Markham.

Anyone who lives in Cook County could bring their car by, and technicians would fix broken taillights, headlights, or license plate lights.

"The idea is, rather than people getting double-taxed with having to repair their lightbulbs, as well as potentially pay a ticket, we just come out, and we service the bulbs themselves and replace them, and save folks a lot of money, and increase public safety at the same time," said Patrick Flannery, assistant executive director of community engagement at the sheriff's office.

"This is part of the many equity initiatives we have in Cook County to make sure everyone has the opportunity to get this fixed.," said Cook County Commissioner Monica Gordon.

It was the 15th light repair event hosted by the sheriff's office.

Officials said they've serviced more than 300 cars through the program.