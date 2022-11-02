Watch CBS News
Local News

Cook County Sheriff distributes free gun locks for families

By CBS Chicago Team

/ CBS Chicago

Cook County Sheriff distributes free gun locks for families
Cook County Sheriff distributes free gun locks for families 00:38

CHICAGO (CBS) – It's a small device that can save a life.

On Wednesday, the Cook County Sheriff's Department announced it is partnering with four local children's hospitals to hand out free gun locks.

Health officials said firearms are the leading cause of death for children in Illinois, and these locks can cut down on accidents by 85%.

"These simple steps can be life saving for the adolescent who reaches for a firearm in an impulsive gesture during a moment of crisis," said Dr. Samaa Kemal of Lurie Children's Hospital. "Or for a school-age child who thinks the firearm is a toy."

The Sheriff's Department said the hospitals will screen families for guns in the home and give the locks to those they deem most vulnerable.

CBS Chicago Team
wbbm-cbs2-chicago-logo.jpg

The CBS Chicago team is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSChicago.com.

First published on November 2, 2022 / 6:16 PM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.