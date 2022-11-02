Cook County Sheriff distributes free gun locks for families

CHICAGO (CBS) – It's a small device that can save a life.

On Wednesday, the Cook County Sheriff's Department announced it is partnering with four local children's hospitals to hand out free gun locks.

Health officials said firearms are the leading cause of death for children in Illinois, and these locks can cut down on accidents by 85%.

"These simple steps can be life saving for the adolescent who reaches for a firearm in an impulsive gesture during a moment of crisis," said Dr. Samaa Kemal of Lurie Children's Hospital. "Or for a school-age child who thinks the firearm is a toy."

The Sheriff's Department said the hospitals will screen families for guns in the home and give the locks to those they deem most vulnerable.