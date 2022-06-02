Cook County rolls out 4,500 new electronic voting machines

CHICAGO (CBS) -- You might notice different next time you go to cast your ballot.

The Cook County Clerk's Office is rolling out 4,500 new electronic machines. Voters will now be able to check in electronically, rather than filling out paper forms.

Here are a few shots of our fantastic Election Judges setting up their polling place at 69 W. Washington in downtown Chicago on the first day of Early Voting!



Cast your ballot in the June 28 Gubernatorial Primary at any of the suburban courthouses or our downtown location! pic.twitter.com/QB8gPSkTJq — Cook County Clerk Karen A. Yarbrough (@cookcountyclerk) June 1, 2022

You can even use the machine to register to vote at polling sites. County officials said the machines will making voting faster and more secure.