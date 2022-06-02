Cook County rolls out 4,500 new electronic voting machines
CHICAGO (CBS) -- You might notice different next time you go to cast your ballot.
The Cook County Clerk's Office is rolling out 4,500 new electronic machines. Voters will now be able to check in electronically, rather than filling out paper forms.
You can even use the machine to register to vote at polling sites. County officials said the machines will making voting faster and more secure.
Thanks for reading CBS NEWS.
Create your free account or log in
for more features.
for more features.