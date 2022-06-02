Watch CBS News
Cook County rolls out 4,500 new electronic voting machines

CHICAGO (CBS) -- You might notice different next time you go to cast your ballot. 

The Cook County Clerk's Office is rolling out 4,500 new electronic machines. Voters will now be able to check in electronically, rather than filling out paper forms.

You can even use the machine to register to vote at polling sites. County officials said the machines will making voting faster and more secure.

