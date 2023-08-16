Cook County Redeploy program works to break the cycle for underage criminal offenders

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A brand-new program in the Cook County criminal justice system targets the underage offenders committing the worst crimes in the county.

CBS 2's Tara Molina got a firsthand look at the program, which provides specialized treatment to the kids and teens in the criminal justice system. The Cook County Redeploy program is meant to break the cycle.

Coupled with probation, the program is working with the kids behind the crimes and their families.

The participants in the program are too young to identify, but they're behind some of the worst crimes we track in Cook County. They are 12-, 13-, and 14-year-olds charged with felony crimes like carjacking and armed robbery, and 16-year-olds with long records.

But what happens next, and what is being done to prevent re-offenses and break the cycle? The newest answer is Cook County's Redeploy team.

"We want to reduce recidivism," said program manager Monica Montgomery.

Montgomery is working directly with the kids, from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. Monday through Friday.

"We get the referral from the courts – pretty much the judge," Montgomery said.

Born and raised in Chicago, Montgomery has 20 years' experience across juvenile Justice in Cook County.

Molina: "What would you identify as the biggest challenge in doing this kind of work?"

Montgomery: "I would think hope – really instilling hope – because they're here Monday through Friday, but when they go home, we don't know what they go home to."

It's a challenge Montgomery says the intensive outpatient treatment program addresses – and it's what makes it unique.

Redeploy provides help and treatment for more than just the kid for whom they've created a specific plan.

"What happens is once we deal with the youth and some of the issues they may be having, usually what comes out of that is some of the issues the family may be having," Montgomery said.

Montgomery called the program's work a true wraparound approach.

"Now we have parents or people who support the family unit to come in, and then they're able to get assessed too," she said, "because we may need to do a counseling session with the entire family."

The Cook County Redeploy program officially kicked off last month. It was two years in the making, and made possible through a more than $6 million state grant…

"If they can complete the program, then some of the judges will then vacate their probation," Montgomery said.

And with more kids on probation and supervision for crimes in Cook County, the program kicked off at the right time. According to the Cook County Chief Judge's office, there were 894 kids on probation in June of last year – while this year, there were 1,215.

"We have seen some of the younger offenders," said Mark Werner, a program director with the Chief Judge's Office. "We've had a few of the 14-year-olds in this program, and they are getting involved in stuff that's what above their head."

Werner leads the Redeploy program for Cook County.

"It's not a slap on the wrist," Werner said. "It's a rigorous program."

It's too early to say if the program is working, but it has already brought in evaluation partners – who will work to see how effective the approach is as they continue this work in Cook County.

"One of the goals of this program is to make sure we are protecting public safety, too," Werner said.

Those in charge of the Redeploy program expect to work with at least 120 kids by the end of the year. They have already had 16 referrals to program.

Chief Judge's Office communications director Mary Wisniewski noted that the Redeploy program is not actually part of probation, but is rather under the Chief Judge's office.

More information on the Illinois state version of the Redeploy program is available at this link.