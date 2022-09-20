Cook County recruiting veterans to serve as election judges amid shortage of poll workers

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Cook County is looking for poll workers and election judges for the upcoming general election in November.

Cook County Clerk Karen Yarbrough's office says they are facing a critical shortage of poll workers for the November election, and her office is launching a campaign to recruit military veterans to serve as election judges.

It's part of a national effort to recruit election workers as polling places across the country deal with a shortage.

Yarbrough's effort comes on National Voter Registration Day. It's a coordinated effort from local, state, and national organizations to urge people to register to vote.

With just 48 days until Election Day, you still have time to sign up. In Illinois and Indiana, you can register to vote online, but you must have a driver's license or state ID.