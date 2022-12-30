Watch CBS News
Second installment of Cook County property taxes due Friday

By Jeramie Bizzle

/ CBS Chicago

CHICAGO (CBS)-- It's your last day to pay your Cook County property taxes.

Homeowners must submit the second installment of their property taxes before 11:59 tonight to avoid any penalties.

Late payments are charged 1.5% per month.

The Cook County treasurer recommends paying online.

Make sure you download a copy of the receipt for your records. 

