Second installment of Cook County property taxes due Friday
CHICAGO (CBS)-- It's your last day to pay your Cook County property taxes.
Homeowners must submit the second installment of their property taxes before 11:59 tonight to avoid any penalties.
Late payments are charged 1.5% per month.
The Cook County treasurer recommends paying online.
Make sure you download a copy of the receipt for your records.
