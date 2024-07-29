Cook Co. property taxes are due Thursday; a new tool can help with payment plans

Cook Co. property taxes are due this week

CHICAGO (CBS)—Property taxes for homeowners in Cook County are due this Thursday, but if you can't pay, a new payment plan calculator will launch on Friday that can help property owners if they owe over $100 in late taxes.

Property owners can choose between a bi-weekly or monthly payment plan.

"This tool is for everyone," said Cook County Treasurer Maria Pappas. If owners use this new tool, they do not have to pay by the August 1 deadline.

They can log on to the new calculator to set up a plan. According to the Cook County Treasurer's office, taxpayers can sign up to receive email or text notification reminders to make monthly or biweekly payments recommended by the Payment Plan Calculator. The calculator can be found on the Cook County Treasurer's website.

"We want to do everything possible to help people pay off their tax debt," Pappas said. "We routinely find that thousands of properties offered at our Annual Tax Sale are owned by people who owe less than $1,000 in taxes."

Community leaders are also helping to spread the word about the online calculator and how people can get help before accruing late fees.

"I will work with ministers to help get the word out to congregations and community leaders that the Payment Plan Calculator can help people pay their taxes over an extended period of time," said the Rev. John Harrell, president and founder of Black Men United, a national community service organization.