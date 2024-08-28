Cook County launches program to help those struggling with water bills

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Cook County is launching a new program to help people with high water bills.

The Water Affordability Program will provide $11.5 million in assistance for past due bills and leak repairs for homeowners. The program was funded by the American Rescue Plan Act, and was passed unanimously by the Cook County Board in May.

"Too many of our residents are facing the heartbreaking choice between paying for water or other essential needs," Cook County Board President Toni Preckwinkle said in a news release. "The Cook County Water Affordability Program is a direct response to this growing crisis, providing crucial relief and long-term solutions to ensure every family has access to clean and affordable water. By addressing past-due bills, fixing leaks and empowering municipalities with the tools they need, we are taking significant steps to support our communities and protect one of our most vital resources."

For water bill relief, the program will work with water utilities in the municipalities with the highest percentages of Income-Qualified Census Tracts, and automatically enroll residents with past-due balances who live in such areas.

The Cook County Leak Repair Program will address leaks and wasteful fixtures that are to blame for high water bills. Those who have had their water shut off can also receive support for more extensive plumbing repairs.

Plumbing contractors who want to take part in this program can respond to an invitation for bids by Sept. 30.

The county is also partnering with the Chicago nonprofit Elevate to develop affordability plans for municipalities.

Ten spots are available for municipalities looking to set up water affordability plans. The program will involve a deep dive into water billing data to determine how a municipality can deal with water affordability problems.

After the analysis, municipalities will be able to apply for up to $300,000 to implement some recommendations, the county said.

Applications for municipal assistance open Wednesday. Information on how to apply for bill relief and leak repair will be available later this fall.

Consultants interested in conducting the analyses for municipalities should submit a proposal by Sept. 30.

In May, the City of Chicago passed a plan by Mayor Brandon Johnson to help homeowners and businesses who have seen their water bills spike due to underground leaks. This plan created a two-year Water Leak Relief pilot program that would allow eligible homeowners and business owners to have their bills fixed and obtain refunds if they can show they were getting hosed by higher water bills due to leaks in underground service lines.

CBS News Chicago Investigators have been reporting on the crisis of high and bogus water bills issued to Chicago city residents for years.