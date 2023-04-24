Cook County Health to receive $900,000 to help premature babies at Stroger Hospital

Watch CBS News
CHICAGO (CBS) – Some big money is coming for some of Cook County Health's tiniest patients.

On Monday, U.S. Sen. Tammy Duckworth announced $900,000 in federal funding to help premature babies at Stroger Hospital.

"We need to make sure that these babies have everything that they need initially to be healthy and to grow and it should not be dependent on your income level, the neighborhood you live in or the color of your skin," Duckworth said.

The funding will be spent on high-tech equipment for Stroger Hospital's Neonatal Intensive Care Unit. It includes state-of-the-art incubators and infant warmers.

First published on April 24, 2023 / 5:19 PM

