Minimum wage to rise next month

CHICAGO (CBS) – In just a month, minimum wage in Cook County will increase from $13 an hour to $13.35 an hour for non-tipped workers.

Tipped employees will increase from $7.20 an hour to $7.40 an hour.

The state minimum wage is currently $12 an hour.