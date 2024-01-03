Cook County opioid overdose deaths in 2023 expected to fall just short of 2022's record
CHICAGO (CBS) -- Opioid overdose deaths in Cook County largely remained steady in 2023, likely to fall just short of the record set in 2022.
The Cook County Medical Examiner's office said preliminary data from 2023 show 1,540 confirmed opioid overdose deaths, with another 400 pending cases likely to be due to opioid overdoses.
That would put 2023's opioid deaths just below 2022's record of 2,001 such deaths. The previous record was set in 2021, with 1,938 confirmed opioid overdose deaths.
So far, 90% of the opioid deaths in 2023 have involved fentanyl, a painkiller 50 times more powerful than heroin.
Overall, the Cook County Medical Examiner's caseload in 2023 totaled 7,738 deaths, down from a peak caseload of 16,047 in the first year of the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020, but still above the pre-COVID average of 6,200 deaths per year.
Males account for 80% of the opioid deaths last year. The overwhelming majority of victims – 56% - were African American, with Whites accounting for 27%, and Latinos making up 15%. The most common age group for opioid overdose deaths were 50- to 59-year-olds, who accounted for 27% of opioid deaths.
The youngest victim of an opioid overdose death was an 8-month-old boy from Chicago. The oldest was a 93-year-old woman from Arlington Heights.
Year
Opioid Overdose Deaths
2023.
1,540*
2022
2,001
2021
1,938
2020
1,847
2019
1,295
2018
1,170
2017
1,167
2016
1,081
2015
647
*Preliminary data
Meantime, homicides dropped for the second year in a row, falling to 828 across Cook County, a 14% decline from 2022, and a 24% drop from 2021. Chicago led the way with 651 homicides, followed by Harvey with 13, Chicago Heights and Dolton with 12, and Riverdale with 11.
Homicides remain well above pre-pandemic levels. Cook County saw 675 homicides in 2019, and 724 in 2018.
Like with opioid deaths, African Americans made up the vast majority of homicide victims, accounting for 76% of all homicides in Cook County. Latinos made up just 18% of homicide deaths.
Children under age 18 accounted for 92 of the county's homicide victims, with 15 of those under age 10.
Year
All Homicides
Gun-Related Homicide.
Chicago Homicides
2023
828*
729*
651*
2022
962
826
755
2021
1,094
1,007
839
2020
986
881
803
2019
675
588
533
2018
724
598
605
*Preliminary data
Overall suicide rates in Cook County have remained consistent. Males continue to make up more than 3/4 of suicide deaths.
Year
Total Suicides
Black
Latino
White
Asian
Other
Male/Female
2023.
494*.
20%
16%
59%
4%
< 1%.
78%/22%
2022
499
20%
16%
60%
4%
0%
77%/23%
2021
506
19%
14%
59%
5.5%
2.5%
77%/23%
2020
453
22%
13%
58%
5%
< 2%
79%/21%
2019
479
12%
16%
66%
6%
< 1%
76%/24%
*Preliminary data
