Cook County Jail inmate dies after violent attack in cell

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A Cook County Jail inmate died as a result of a violent attack in his cell at the Cook County Jail this week, according to the county Sheriff's office.

At 5:10 p.m. Tuesday, correctional officers at the jail found Marvell Reasonover, 28, unresponsive in his cell at the maximum-security Division 9 of the jail. He was rushed to Mount Sinai Hospital, where he died, the Sheriff's office said.

Reasonover's cellmate was secured and escorted from the cell, the Sheriff's office said.

On Friday, the Cook County Medical Examiner's office determined the cause of Reasonover's death was injuries due to an assault, and the manner of death was a homicide. The Illinois State Police Public Integrity Task Force and the Sheriff's office have launched an investigation.

Reasonover was being held on a $100,000 bond, the Sheriff's office said. He was sent to the jail on Dec. 12, 2020, after being charged with responding to an ad for a Jeep online and then stealing the Jeep at gunpoint, the Sheriff's office said.

Reasonover also had a record of other crimes, including burglary. He was also charged with aggravated battery to a peace officer, public indecency, and criminal damage to property in connection with incidents at the jail, the Sheriff's office said.

It was not immediately learned whether Reasonover's cellmate was suspected in his death.