Cook County Jail inmate beaten to death by fellow inmate, police say

CHICAGO (CBS) – An inmate at the Cook County Jail was beaten to death on Tuesday by a fellow inmate, police said.

Security personnel responded to a commotion in Cermak Hospital, a division of Cook County Health within the jail, and discovered one inmate assaulting another.

Staff immediately separated the individuals and began administering life-saving measures to Johnny Hendrix, who was taken to Mt. Sinai Hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Hendrix, 29, of Rockford, was first brought into Cook County Sheriff's custody on Aug. 5 after an arrest by Lynwood police on outstanding warrants and a criminal trespassing charge.

The Cook County Medical Examiner's Office determined Hendrix died due to injuries he received from assault and the manner of death to be a homicide.

The Illinois State Police Public Integrity Task Force was called in to investigate the incident.